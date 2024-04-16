More than 91 per cent of Warwickshire youngsters offered first choice of primary school place

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of children across Warwickshire will be offered places in primary schools today (Tuesday 16 April), with more than 91 per cent of the children starting school for the first time being offered a place at their first choice of school.

Today is National Offer Day, when children starting school and those moving into Year 3 at a Junior School learn which school they will attend for the 2024/2025 academic year.

This year, there were 6,002 Warwickshire children who applied for a Reception place by the application deadline of January 15.

Of those, 91.5 per cent have been offered a place at their first-choice school.

A further seven per cent have been offered a place at another of their top school choices, meaning almost 99 per cent have been offered a place at one of their top three preferred schools.

There were also 1,273 Warwickshire children who applied for a Year 3 place at a Junior school.

Of these, 98.5 per cent were offered their first-choice school and 99.6 per cent were offered one of their top three preferred schools.

Almost all parents and carers now apply for their primary school place online.

They will receive an email, or can check their online parent portal, on Tuesday April 16 to get details of their school offer and instructions on what to do next.

In a move to bring the school admissions process in line with neighbouring counties, this is the first year in Warwickshire where the council is automatically accepting school place offers on behalf of each family.

This means that parents and carers do not need to take any additional action beyond contacting the new school to confirm transition arrangements.

Cllr Kam Kaur, portfolio holder for education at Warwickshire County Council, said: “We’re delighted that yet again we’ve been able to offer so many parents and children one of their top three school choices.

“We’re proud to have excellent schools in Warwickshire, providing our children with the best start to their education, and we look forward to welcoming them to our schools in September.”