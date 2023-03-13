More than £1,000 raised by Lutterworth Rotary through charity bike ride

Money raised will go to the likes of Cystic Fibrosis Trust and Dementia UK.

Brian Fowler with Richard Stannard and Vic Barnett

More than £1,000 has been raised for charity through an indoor bike ride.

Nearly 100 cyclists jumped in the saddle at Lutterworth Sports Centre for Rotary Club of Lutterworth’s Indoor Bike Ride.

Local instructor Richard Stannard oversaw sessions on stationary exercise bikes which took around four hours.

Fundraisers of all ages turned out for the event, including 80-year-old Brian Fowler and 78-year-old Vic Barnett – who is the ten times World Mountain Bike Champion.

A spokesman for Lutterworth Rotary said: “As well as being a chance for local people to get fit, the Big Ride also raised money for deserving charities, including Cystic Fibrosis Trust, Dementia UK and other charities currently supported by the Rotary Club of Lutterworth.

