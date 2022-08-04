More 'yay moments' coming at Repair Cafe in Leamington this weekend

There was a big ‘yay’ moment at the July Repair Cafe when after much disassembling, untangling and re-assembling this strimmer began to work again. Picture submitted.

There were a high number of successful repairs, ranging from bikes to toasters and many things in between the event held at the Sydni Centre in Sydenham last month.

The next event takes place at the same venue on Saturday August 6 from 11am to 2pm.

People can bring along electricals, garden equipment, bikes, ornaments, sewing repairs and much more to be repaired.

Items that can’t be repaired will be reported to a project that is putting pressure on manufacturers to produce items with a longer life.