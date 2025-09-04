Moreton Morrell church set to host flower festival this weekend

Moreton Morrell’s church is set to host a flower festival this weekend. Photo supplied

Moreton Morrell’s church is set to host a flower festival this weekend.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nature-themed event will take at The Church of the Holy Cross in the village on Saturday September 6 from 10am to 5pm and Sunday September 7 from midday to 5pm.

There will be several arrangements based on the hymn ‘Who put the colours in the rainbow?’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A centrepiece for the festival will be a knitted and crocheted flower cascade, which has been created by women from Moreton Morrell and nearby villages and by members of Newbold Pacey and Ashorne WI.

The team of craftswomen, led by Lesley Maynard, has been meeting regularly in the Black Horse pub for a knit, a natter and a cup of tea or coffee.

People from the area also donated wool and helped to create the flowers.

Weather permitting, the cascade will be installed outside the church, draped from the roof but it will be displayed inside if it is wet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moreton Morrell Floristry Department, Paddox Flowers, Stratford Flower Club, flower arrangers in the village and children from Moreton Morrell School are all helping to create displays to put on show in the church.

A ‘Songs of Praise’ will take place in the church at 10.30am on the Sunday, with the village choir and Moreton Morrell School choir leading the singing of several hymns. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Entry to the festival is free but donations to the church’s building maintenance fund will be welcome.

Tea, coffee and cake as well as jars of flowers will also be on sale to help raise funds and there will also be a raffle.