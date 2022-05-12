Morrisons in Leamington help raise over £30k for cancer charity

The team the Morrisons store in Leamington have helped raise more than £30,000 for a cancer charity.

For the last five years the team have raised money for Young Lives vs Cancer

They managed to raise a total of £31,542.63.

Pictured: Jas, Stuart, Alex, Khurrum, Marion, Cavan, Jake, Katie, Eileen, Lee, Abi and Luke Mallet, the director of income and engagement at Young Lives vs Cancer. Photo supplied

Alex Pearson, Leamington community champion for Morrisons, said: “Our amazing customers supported us the entire way to make such a difference for this amazing charity.

"Supporting us with raffles, tombola's and fun and games had in store.

"We have fantastic customers who are always so generous and we also have a really supportive community who always support us.”

Luke Mallet, director of income and engagement at Young Lives vs Cancer said: "Huge thanks to all the customers and colleagues at the Leamington Morrisons Store for their amazing fundraising over the past five years.

Fundraising for Together for Short Lives - Alex and Sharon at Morrisons. Photo supplied

"It will help Young Lives vs Cancer to be there for every local child and young person facing cancer and for their families.”

The Morrisons partnership with Young Lives vs Cancer ended in March after raising £18 million as a company, and the store now supports Together for Short Lives who support children with life-limiting and life threatening conditions and their families to have a fulfilling lives as possible and the best care at the end of life.

Alex added: “Our new charity partnership is really interesting.

"All the money we raise in store goes to a local children's hospice – Acorn's Children's hospice in Worcester – and will receive all the money raised in our store.

"I was lucky to have a look at where our money will be going – the hospice is remarkable and supports children and families have a fulfilling and best life possible.”

So far Morrisons in Leamington have raised £1,700 and aims to raise as much money as possible.

Shoppers can support the charity by visiting your Morrisons in Leamington and donating into the tins. They can also arrange to speak to Alex to hold charity events in aid of the charity.