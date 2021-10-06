Mother and daughter team up to put on first joint art exhibition in Warwick

Stella Carr and Hester Ellis.

A mother and daughter have teamed up to put on their first ever joint art exhibition in Warwick.

Stella Carr and Hester Ellis's pop up exhibition of plant inspired drawings and prints will celebrate the Apple Day and Country Crafts in the Gardens events at the Plot 10 Summer House in Hill Close Gardens on Sunday (October 10) from 11am to 5pm.

The duo have drawn inspiration from their shared interest in plant ecology and sustainable arts practice.

Hester, who attended Myton School and Warwickshire College, has just been awarded a First Class Honours Degree from Falmouth University, and is already stepping down an illustrious path of exhibiting in national exhibitions.

She has recently been shortlisted for the Sustainability First Art Prize 2021 and has been working with Tate St Ives as a young collaborator for its Emerging Artist Program.

Hester’s practice includes printmaking, drawing and anthrotypes using natural dyes and sunlight to produce atmospheric plant portraits.

Stella Carr, as an artist and gardener, has been creating the topiary and growing sustainable wild flowers at Plot 10 for 25 years.

She is known for her extensive arts development activities across the West Midlands and as a professional Warwickshire artist.

Stella is one of the founding members of the Arborealist’s, a group of painters who’s main subject is the tree.

Stella exhibits her paintings internationally but has said gardens are the perfect setting for exhibiting her wild flower drawings.