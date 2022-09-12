Motorbike rider seriously injured in Sunday lunchtime crash on Northamptonshire A5
Police appeal for witnesses after Honda hits kerb near Crick
A motorbike rider is seriously injured in hospital after crashing on the A5 in Northamptonshire on Sunday (September 11).
Police say the rider, a man in his 30s, was taken to University Hospital Coventry after being thrown from a green Honda after hitting a kerb at the roundabout junction with Parklands and the A428, near Crick at about 12.20pm.
Crash investigators say they do not yet know why the bike collided with the kerb and are appealing for witnesses.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Our officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident, or who may have dashcam footage of the collision or the motorcycle prior to the incident.
“Anyone with information can email [email protected], contact the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or call Northamptonshire Police on 101 using incident number 22000529718.”
Sunday’s crash was the second major incident on the A5 in Northampton in less than 72 hours.
Police are still appealing for witnesses after a woman passenger died and a driver were seriously injured when a black Nissan Note was in a collision with a white Jaguar Xe Prestige at the crossroads near Whilton at around 1.40pm on Thursday (September 8).