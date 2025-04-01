Motorcyclist dies after hitting tree in Rugby collision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorcyclist has died following a collision in Rugby yesterday afternoon (Monday, March 31).

The incident took place just after 5pm on the A45, towards Daventry.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When ambulance staff arrived at the scene, they found bystanders caring for a motorcyclist, a man, who had reportedly left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

"The team of medics worked to administer advanced life support to the man. Tragically despite their best efforts, nothing could be done to save the man, and he was confirmed deceased on scene a short time later.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service received multiple 999 calls to the accident.

An ambulance, a paramedic officer, a critical care car from The Air Ambulance Service and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance responded.