Motorcyclist dies after hitting tree in Rugby collision

By Rugby Advertiser Reporter
Published 1st Apr 2025, 09:32 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 11:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A motorcyclist has died following a collision in Rugby yesterday afternoon (Monday, March 31).

The incident took place just after 5pm on the A45, towards Daventry.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When ambulance staff arrived at the scene, they found bystanders caring for a motorcyclist, a man, who had reportedly left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The team of medics worked to administer advanced life support to the man. Tragically despite their best efforts, nothing could be done to save the man, and he was confirmed deceased on scene a short time later.”

Nothing could be done to save the man.Nothing could be done to save the man.
Nothing could be done to save the man.

West Midlands Ambulance Service received multiple 999 calls to the accident.

An ambulance, a paramedic officer, a critical care car from The Air Ambulance Service and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance responded.

Related topics:MotorcyclistWest Midlands Ambulance ServiceDaventryA45DerbyshireLeicestershire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice