Motorists travelling along major route near Leamington to face disruption well into the new year due to roadworks

The work was initially due to finish at the end of summer.

Motorists travelling along a major route near Leamington are set to face disruption well in to the new year due to delays with roadworks.

Motorists travelling along a major route near Leamington are set to face disruption well in to the new year due to delays with roadworks.

Since December 2022, work has been taking place on the Fosse Way/Harbury Lane/Chesterton Road junction crossroads between Leamington and Long Itchington.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The work involves adding traffic lights to the crossroads, as well as widening the roads.

Signs at the junction crossroads originally stated that the work was anticipated to be completed by the end of summer and in September The Courier shared a story about the work being delayed.

Back in September, Warwickshire County Council said the delays had been caused by problems associated with the diversion works for existing services, which are third-party bodies and are not under Warwickshire’s control, as well as “unforeseen site conditions” resulting in design changes and the introduction of additional measures during the construction works of the retaining structures.

No new time frame had been announced for the work finishing at the time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, nearly a year on since the project started, the works looks set to continue well in to the new year – with spring being the new anticipated completion time.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council said: “The construction of the retaining walls to support the topography of the new junction, which is a key element of the works has commenced and is progressing well.

"The work on the walls was delayed due to challenging site conditions and environmental constraints, particularly the impact of noise and vibration from the construction operations on local residents, which required additional surveys and testing to be carried out, and a review of the design and construction methods proposed near those properties.

“The results of the survey and testing required the contractor to redesign the planned works, when completed the new design needed to be technically reviewed to ensure that it met the environmental health requirements and the required road construction standards, as well as needing to be approved by both Stratford District Council and Warwickshire County Council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This unanticipated redesign, review and approval significantly increased the forecast timescale for the completion of this section of the works whilst continuing to ensure the safety of residents, those using the junction and the work force is maintained at all times.

“Our project management team and contractor are constantly reviewing the programme and exploring all possible and safe avenues to speed up the works, including the utilisation of weekend working where possible. The scheme is currently anticipated to be completed in spring 2024.

“To reduce the delays caused by the temporary traffic management, the contractor is carrying out tarmac works to widen the road on the Fosse way and Harbury Lane.

"This is to be able to bring the temporary traffic signal heads closer towards the junction, which will help reduce the waiting time at the junction.”