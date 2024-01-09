Police are urging people to reroute accordingly

The A46 has been closed near to the roundabout leading to the M6 J2 while emergency services deal with an ongoing vehicle fire.

The road is likely to be closed for some time today (Tuesday, January 9).

Police are urging people to reroute accordingly.

