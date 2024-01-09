Motorists warned of road closure near M6 while emergency crews deal with vehicle fire on A46
The A46 has been closed near to the roundabout leading to the M6 J2 while emergency services deal with an ongoing vehicle fire.
The road is likely to be closed for some time today (Tuesday, January 9).
Police are urging people to reroute accordingly.
