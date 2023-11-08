Motorists warned of traffic disruption as work starts on new signal-controlled crossing in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorists are being warned of traffic disruption as work starts on new signal-controlled crossing in Leamington

The works in Radford Road started on Monday (November 6) follow on from a consultation on the proposed crossing during August and September and were approved by in October.

The scheme is funded by the Department for Transport and Sustrans as part of the Paths for Everyone programme which aims to make the National Cycle Network safer and more accessible for everyone.

Work on a new signal-controlled pedestrian and cycle crossing has started in Leamington. Photo supplied

National Cycle Network Route 41 connects Leamington with Rugby and uses a short section of the A425 Radford Road between Newbold Comyn and the Grand Union Canal.

There is further funding in place for future improvements along Route 41, which includes traffic-free trails along the disused railways at Offchurch Greenway, the Lias Line and Great Central Walk.

Warwickshire County Council is working with Sustrans and the Canal and River Trust to improve access to the Grand Union Canal near Radford Semele, as well as working with Sustrans and Warwick District Council to sign a diversion route whilst the footbridge at Radford Meadows is temporarily closed.

The works on the Radford Road crossing, which should be completed by early December, will be undertaken by the county council’s highways contractor – Balfour Beatty Living Places.

Motorists are being warned of some travel disruption during the construction period and are being encouraged to travel at less busy times, using alternative routes, car sharing or making trips by bus, on foot or by cycling.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “I am pleased that works are starting on this important project, which will make it easier for people of all ages and abilities to cross the busy Radford Road and providing residents with safer access to local facilities and recreational opportunities.

“These works are a key link in the development of our wider walking, wheeling and cycling network which is a demonstration of our commitment to not just encourage active travel but to provide the meaningful infrastructure that makes this modal shift both possible and desirable for residents.”