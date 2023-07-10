MP launches petition following news that ticket offices at railway stations in Leamington and Warwick are set to close

A petition has been launched following news that ticket offices at railway stations in Leamington and Warwick are set to close.

Leamington, Warwick, Warwick Parkway have named on a list by the government to bring forward a proposal from the Rail Delivery Group, a body which represents private railway operators, to close up to 1,000 offices nationally.

Instead, people will be asked to use apps or self-service machines to buy tickets.

Warwick was named on a list by the government for possible ticket office closures

The news has been met with concern by Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western, who has launched a petition.

"The staff at our local ticket offices provide a vital service that can’t be replaced by machines and their absence would leave vulnerable and disabled customers without the support they need to be able to travel independently," he said.

"It’s so important we make clear how important and appreciated our local staff are and campaign hard to ensure the ticket offices are kept open."

To sign Mr Western's online petition visit https://mattwestern.org/campaign/save-our-railway-ticket-offices/

EMR said that on average, “less than five per cent of all tickets sold for its trains are bought at ticket offices”, as people instead opted to use self-service machines or purchase them online. This figure was more than 80 per cent in the mid 1990s, according to the train company.

Staff at the affected stations would move into “customer help roles” on station platforms and concourses, according to EMR. The company said the move would offer “more face-to-face support” across the network.

Jac Starr, CEO of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “The ways our customers buy tickets have changed and it’s time for the railway to change with them. Our proposals would mean more staff on hand on to give face-to-face help with a much wider range of needs, from journey planning, to finding the right ticket and helping those with accessibility needs.

“Our commitment is that we will always treat our staff, who are hugely valued, fairly, with support and extra training to move in to new, rewarding and varied roles and we will never compromise on safety."