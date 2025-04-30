MP welcomes extra driving tests as waiting times at Warwick centre rise to six months
Wait times at the Warwick’s Wedgenock House test centre currently sit at 24 weeks which Mr Western says is “holding back a large number of learners from taking their test and accessing the freedom and opportunities so many of us know comes with being able to drive”.
The MP also commented on ‘driving test bots’, which are reported to be block booking driving test slots to then sell them on at a profit.
He said it was “welcome that the new Government has announced plans to crackdown on these bots” and argued “they are profiteering off people who simply want to pass their driving test and access the freedom that comes with that.”
Mr Western added: “these measures are a step in the right direction to ensure learners across the country get the opportunity to take their driving test and not be sat waiting for months while bots continue to buy up tests that people are so desperate for.”
Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander MP, has said the new measures will deliver at least 10,000 extra tests a month and training capacity is to be doubled to increase availability of driving examiners.
Other measures that were announced include those working in other Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) roles who are qualified to examine will be asked to return to the frontline to provide practical driving tests, with the aim of doubling the number of permanent trainers to skill up new driving examiners quickly, an accelerated consultation to investigate the potential abuse of the driving test booking system and prevent bots from accessing tests and the reintroduction of overtime pay incentives for everyone delivering driving tests.
The Government says it is aiming for these measures to reduce the wait for driving tests to seven weeks by summer 2025.
