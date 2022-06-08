MPs visit venues in Warwickshire hoping to see a surge in summer trade

Victoria Park in Leamington – front left to right: Alistair Hollis, head of sport development and B2022 team leader and Matt Western, MP for Warwick and Leamington. Back left to right: Warwick District Council officers Simon Richardson (Green Spaces Officer) and Ann Hill (Sports and Leisure Manager), Darren Tosh, Digital and Marketing manager for Shakespeare’s England; Andrew Day, Leader of Warwick District Council and Sian Smith, Content and Digital Executive at Shakespeare’s England. Photo by Jamie Gray

Jeremy Wright, MP for Kenilworth and Southam, visited The Holiday Inn in Kenilworth, while Matt Western, MP for Warwick and Leamington, tried his hand at bowling in Leamington ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The visits, arranged by Shakespeare’s England, which markets and promotes tourism across South Warwickshire and the surrounding areas, highlighted the venues and attractions as part of English Tourism Week.

The Holiday Inn was supporting the Government’s fight against Covid until October last year and has now reopened, while Leamington is preparing to host the bowling events of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Left to right: Glyn Slade, Shakespeare’s England’s Business Development Officer, Jeremy Wright, MP for Kenilworth and Southam, Jess Biggs, Operations Manager at The Holiday Inn, Daniel Graham, General Manager of The Holiday Inn. By Mark Radford Photography

Helen Peters, CEO of Shakespeare’s England, said: “These two venues are expecting very busy summers for very different reasons but both are key to the leisure and tourism offer in the area so we are hoping that they are very busy throughout.

“The tourism and leisure industry is vital to this region, so it is great to have support from our local MPs who fully understand the importance of a successful recovery after more than two years of strife across the sector.”

Matt Western said: “International focus is going to be on Birmingham 2022 and the bowling will not only highlight the very strong attractions of Leamington but will also support our hotels, guest houses and restaurants.

“Having had a go myself, I will be glad to merely be a spectator later this summer.”

Jeremy Wright said: “The Holiday Inn is a landmark property in the town and after serving a different purpose during much of the Covid crisis it is great to see it welcoming guests once again.”

Daniel Graham, general manager of The Holiday Inn, Kenilworth, said: “The pandemic has had a massive implication on our business, like many others.

"We have had the opportunity to support the Government initiative to provide accommodation for families in need over the pandemic and have now since reopened to a much more vibrant market.