M&S colleagues Louise and Ben,with a charity partner in store.

M&S is looking for charities and community groups across Leamington to join its food redistribution scheme.

Since 2015, M&S and its food redistribution partner Neighbourly have worked together to donate surplus food to local charities and community groups.

Across Leamington, 36,363 meals have been donated to local charities and community groups, such as The Myton Hospices, LWS Night Shelter and St Basil’s Warwickshire since the scheme began – with more than 22.5 million meals donated across the UK since March 1 2020.

M&S colleague Liz, using the new app.

M&S and Neighbourly developed a new app which automatically notifies charities and groups of anything unsold at the end of the day that can be collected from stores nearby.

Craig Burton, regional manager at M&S Leamington, said: “We’re extremely proud of our food redistribution programme with Neighbourly that helps provide meals for people in our local communities.

"Across our region there are lots of successful partnerships but with the launch of the app we’re able and eager to do more, so we are looking for charities to come forward to partner with our stores to help us redistribute the surplus and support our work to reduce the environmental impact of food surplus.”