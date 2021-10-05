M&S will open new store at Leamington Shopping Park next week - and hopes to create 80 jobs

M&S.

M&S will open its new clothing and home store at the Leamington Shopping Park next week.

And the company has said that the new branch, at the former Debenhams site, should create 80 new jobs.

As well as clothing and home departments, the new branch will also include a click & collect pickup point, 100-seat cafe and an outdoor terrace area.

The former Debenhams site at the Leamington Shopping Park where the new M&S is located.

In August, M&S opened a new Foodhall branch next to the site of this new store.

Store manager Russ Tatton has worked at M&S for 21 years.

He said: “My team and I are really looking forward to welcoming the community to our new store at Leamington Shopping Park.

"We’ve been delighted to see so many local customers in our M&S Foodhall over the last couple of months and can’t wait to share what else the new store has to offer."