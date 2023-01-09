Much-loved ceremony calendar often used by couples marrying in Warwick has been restored

A much-loved ceremony item in Warwick has been restored after Warwickshire's registration services teamed up with the Men’s Sheds Association.

Newlywed couple Georgina and Richard McDonald with the 1930s calendar at Pageant House. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

A 1930’s oak perpetual calendar, which has been a part of the ceremony room furniture at Pageant House in Warwick for as long as staff can remember, had gradually fallen into disrepair through old age and regular use.

The calendar is updated each day by staff at Pageant House and is often used by couples who marry at the venue in their wedding photographs.

Anni Clarke, one of the Registrars, looked after the calendar with her husband Peter, who was able to repair the calendar for a time.

However, signs of wear began to re-appear and more serious restoration work was needed.

Anni reached out to fellow Registrar Chris Deakin and her husband Graham, who is a regular member of the Moreton-in-Marsh branch of the Men’s Sheds Association, set-up by the charity Cotswold Friends.

Members of Men’s Sheds Association (which can be men or women) attend communal spaces to pursue practical interests at leisure, to practice skills on both community and individual projects, and to enjoy making and mending.

The association focuses on improving wellbeing by reducing loneliness and social isolation through uplifting camaraderie, friendship, fun, and peer support for those whose attend.

Graham received the calendar from Anni already disassembled and set to work on repairing the calendar at the Moreton-in-Marsh Men’s Shed group.

The repair work included restoring the numbers and dates printed on the linen strips and reassembling the multiple oak panels to form the calendar’s elegant exterior casing.

The work took several weeks to complete, but Graham was able to restore the item back into good working order, and safely return it to Pageant House.

Cllr Andy Jenns, portfolio holder for customer and transformation, said: “Warwickshire County Council is very environmentally conscious and so anything that we can repair or reuse helps to support the environment, save money, and reduce our carbon footprint.

"The Registration Services team have taken this approach in their stride, and I am delighted to see that the much-loved perpetual calendar at Pageant House has been so wonderfully restored, ready to be enjoyed once again by the people of Warwickshire celebrating life’s most special moments.”