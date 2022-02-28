Much-loved Daffodil Sunday event near Rugby returns for the first time in two years - and there's something for everyone

The popular Daffodil Sunday event near Rugby is set to return in April after the previous two years' events had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.
Returning on April 3, the annual event offers a terrific family day out, complete carpets of daffodils, with woodland and lakeside walks in grounds designed by Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown.
A spokesperson said: "See displays of woodturning, enjoy music from the Dunchurch Band, the Ocho Rios Steel Band, listen to the Villagers’ Choir and the Community Choir, watch the Jill Bartlett Dancers.
"Look round the many vintage tractors and cars.
"See the lovely alpacas, have a go at pottery, and visit the many other stalls and exhibitions including Rugby Gin, stained glass, pyrography, paintings.
"There will be preserves and plants for sale, locally made ice cream, fudge, Indian food, hotdogs, teas and refreshments."
The event takes place on April 3 from 11:00am to 4:00pm, at Newnham Paddox CV23 0RA.
Daffodil Sunday is hosted by the Friends of the Revel C of E Churches and is held on the country estate of the Earl & Countess of Denbigh, which they very generously allow to be used for the event.
Admission will be adults £5 and children £1 - free under five years.
For further information phone 01788 833993 or visit the revel group website revelgroup.org.