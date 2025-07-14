A much-loved oak tree in Leamington will sadly be removed tomorrow (Tuesday).

Warwick District Council announced it will be removing a Holm Oak tree from Jephson Gardens on Tuesday July 15.

The council said the tree, which is located between the lake and bedding area along the main path through Jephson Gardens, has not responded to pruning works known as pollarding which were carried out to try and prolong its life.

It added: “With basal decay evident in the tree, its structural integrity is affected and given its prominent position in the much-loved park, the tree must be removed to ensure the safety of park users.”

The Holm Oak tree is located between the lake and bedding area along the main path through Jephson Gardens in Leamington. Photo by Warwick District Council

Councillor Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood said: “It’s sad to have to remove any tree from our parks and open spaces, but the safety of the public must come first. I am grateful to the green spaces team and colleagues from Warwickshire County Council for the work they do to preserve and maintain our wonderful collection of mature trees, which are such an asset to our town.”

The area around the tree will be cordoned off while the works take place.

The council said the seating around the tree will be kept in place and that a replacement tree will be planted nearby to “mitigate the loss of the tree”.