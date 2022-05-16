Much-loved Warwick cafe celebrates its 10th birthday this month

A much-loved cafe in Warwick is celebrating its 10th birthday this month.

Bread and Co, which is located in Smith Street, is owned and run by Stephen Burnett and his wife Michele Forge.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen oversees the café and garden, which is based in the Grade II Listed Regency building, while Michele mostly works at their farm-based bakery just outside Warwick.

All the breads and cakes for the café are baked there and the bakery also supplies speciality breads and cakes to local shops, cafes and restaurants.

“Smith Street is such a vibrant and eclectic place in which to live and work”, says Stephen.

To celebrate the café’s 10th anniversary and to thank customers new and old for their ongoing support and friendship, the business is planning to have events and celebrations throughout May.

To find out more about the event go to: https://www.facebook.com/breadandcocafe

Bread and Co, which is in Smith Street in Warwick, is celebrating its 10th birthday this month. Photo supplied