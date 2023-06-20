Muddy Stilettos Awards 2023: All 15 winning businesses in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Readers of the award-winning Muddy Stilettos lifestyle website have been nominating and voting in their thousands for their favourite independent businesses – shining a light on the most creative and unique enterprises.77,000 businesses were nominated across the country with 800,000 votes cast in total as part of this much coveted awards nationwide, making it the most popular Muddy Awards to date.Businesses in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth shone brightly in the Warwickshire and West Midlands section and all the winners will now go through to the National Muddy Stilettos final.