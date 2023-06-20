Register
Muddy Stilettos Awards 2023: All 15 winning businesses in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Now in their tenth year, the hotly contested Muddy Stilettos 2023 Awards have come to a close, with brilliant local indie businesses winning the coveted lifestyle awards across Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Jun 2023, 15:36 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 15:37 BST

Readers of the award-winning Muddy Stilettos lifestyle website have been nominating and voting in their thousands for their favourite independent businesses – shining a light on the most creative and unique enterprises.77,000 businesses were nominated across the country with 800,000 votes cast in total as part of this much coveted awards nationwide, making it the most popular Muddy Awards to date.Businesses in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth shone brightly in the Warwickshire and West Midlands section and all the winners will now go through to the National Muddy Stilettos final.

Here are the local winners.Art Gallery: LSA Art Room (Leamington)Bar: Fizzy Moon Brewhouse (Leamington)Bookshop: Warwick Books (Warwick)Boutique Stay (under 30 rooms): Hunters Lodge (Kenilworth)Children’s Business: Zoogie Boogie Club (Warwick)Day Spa: Ardencote (Warwick)Destination Pub: Newbold Comyn Arms (Leamington)Florist: Suzanne Evetts Florist (Southam)Jeweller: Hamlington’s Fine Jewellery(Warwick)Lifestyle Store: Berylune (Leamington Spa)New Lifestyle Start-up: Beyond The Bump (Leamington)Sustainable Lifestyle Business: Zero (Leamington)Theatre/Arts Venue: Talisman Theatre (Kenilworth)Wedding Venue: Stoneleigh Abbey (Kenilworth)Women’s Fashion: Mou (Leamington)

For more information about the awards visit https://warks.muddystilettos.co.uk/awards/winners/

Mou in Leamington won the Women's Fashion Award. Picture from Mou's Facebook page.

1. The Muddy Stilettos Awards 2023

Mou in Leamington won the Women's Fashion Award. Picture from Mou's Facebook page. Photo: Facebook

Stoneleigh Abbey won the Wedding Venue Award. Picture from Stoneleigh Abbey's Facebook page.

2. The Muddy Stilettos Awards 2023

Stoneleigh Abbey won the Wedding Venue Award. Picture from Stoneleigh Abbey's Facebook page. Photo: Facebook

The Talisman Theatre won the Theatre/Arts Venue Award. Picture courtesy of Google Maps.

3. The Muddy Stilettos Awards 2023

The Talisman Theatre won the Theatre/Arts Venue Award. Picture courtesy of Google Maps. Photo: Google Maps

Zero won the Sustainable Lifestyle Business Award. Picture courtesy of Google Maps.

4. The Muddy Stilettos Awards 2023

Zero won the Sustainable Lifestyle Business Award. Picture courtesy of Google Maps. Photo: Google Maps

