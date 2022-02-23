Multi-million pound refurbishment at Warwick Hospital department is now complete

Julie Keightley, endoscopy lead practitioner, with her endoscopy colleagues in the new the revamped unit. Photo supplied

A £3.2 million refurbishment project to improve a department at Warwick Hospital has been completed.

The South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust invested £1.75million into the project while securing £1.45 million from the national funding programme ‘Adapt and Adopt,’ to improve the endoscopy service, which carries out tests to look inside the body.

Improvements include a full refurbishment of Warwick Hospital’s Endoscopy Unit as well as providing an extra treatment room, additional recovery bays, a new preparation room and waiting room and hot water boilers and air handling units installed in all areas.

The revamp has also created additional operational capacity to meet growing demand.

Staff areas and facilities have also been improved during the project with a new booking office and other additions such as changing rooms.

The Trust says the expansion will also provide job opportunities.

Julie Keightley, endoscopy lead oractitioner, said: “This is a really exciting development. Our department, like the Trust, strives to provide the very best care to our patients.