Multi-use games area re-opens in Whitnash with several improvements made

The Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) in Acre Close in Whitnash has been re-opened by councillors from Warwick District Council and Whitnash Town Council.

Residents have used the MUGA at Acre Close for many years.

The 5-a-side football and 3x3 basketball facility enclosed in a 3-metre high fence has now been resurfaced and repainted.

The Mayor of Whitnash, Councillor Simon Button with Warwick District Councillor for Whitnash, Councillor Judy Falp and Chairman of Warwick District Council, Councillor Sidney Syson at the Multi Use Games Area in Whitnash. Picture supplied.

This follows the construction of the new Whitnash Civic Centre and Library and the improvements to the football and rugby pitches at Acre Close.

Warwick District Councillor for Whitnash, Judy Falp said: “The Multi Use Games Area provides Whitnash with a fantastic sports facility for the town’s residents to play sports with family and friends and also help residents keep active.”Councillor Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood at Warwick District Council, added: “This new facility in Whitnash follows the refurbishment of basketball courts at St John’s Park in Kenilworth, Christchurch Gardens and Victoria Park in Leamington, which are providing residents of the District with excellent facilities that all can use.”

The refurbishment of the MUGA was made possible through funding from Warwick District Council and a grant from The National Lottery Community Fund.

An aerial view of the resurfaced, repainted and re-opened multi use games area in Whitnash. Picture supplied.

National Lottery players raise more than £30 million each week for good causes throughout the UK.

Since The National Lottery began in 1994, £47 billion has been raised, and more than 670,000 individual grants have been made across the UK - the equivalent of around 240 National Lottery grants in every UK postcode.