Multi-use games area re-opens in Whitnash with several improvements made
The Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) in Acre Close in Whitnash has been re-opened by councillors from Warwick District Council and Whitnash Town Council.
Residents have used the MUGA at Acre Close for many years.
The 5-a-side football and 3x3 basketball facility enclosed in a 3-metre high fence has now been resurfaced and repainted.
This follows the construction of the new Whitnash Civic Centre and Library and the improvements to the football and rugby pitches at Acre Close.
Warwick District Councillor for Whitnash, Judy Falp said: “The Multi Use Games Area provides Whitnash with a fantastic sports facility for the town’s residents to play sports with family and friends and also help residents keep active.”Councillor Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood at Warwick District Council, added: “This new facility in Whitnash follows the refurbishment of basketball courts at St John’s Park in Kenilworth, Christchurch Gardens and Victoria Park in Leamington, which are providing residents of the District with excellent facilities that all can use.”
The refurbishment of the MUGA was made possible through funding from Warwick District Council and a grant from The National Lottery Community Fund.
