Multiple emergency services race to a Banbury village after an emergency incident
Details of the incident are not yet known and the Banbury Guardian is waiting for confirmation of reports from Thames Valley Police.
Online reports say the A423 Banbury to Southam Road is closed from before the Hanwell turn. The incident is said to have happened in Great Bourton.
One eyewitness reported a ‘sea of blue lights’ and said: “Police attended and apparently oncoming traffic collided with some people. We saw police dealing with multiple casualties on the floor by the turning into Great Bourton,” they said.
Thames Valley Police are preparing a statement for the Banbury Guardian which we will publish as soon as we receive it.