Mum and her children are covering the distance from Warwick to Paris on a treadmill for three charities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Warwick mum and her children are covering the distance from the town to Paris on a treadmill to raise money for three charities close to their hearts.

Over the next three months Caroline Flint and her son Ethan, 13, and daughter Emily, 11, will be walking 470k – the equivalent of the distance between their home in Chase Meadow to the Eiffel Tower – for their Meadow to Monument challenge.

Ethan is supporting Shelter, Emily is raising funds for World Horse Welfare and Mind is Caroline’s chosen charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the next three months Caroline Flint and her son Ethan, 13, and daughter Emily, 11, will be walking 470k – the equivalent of the distance between their home in Chase Meadow to the Eiffel Tower – for their Meadow to Monument challenge. Picture supplied.

Caroline said: “Life has given us our fair share of challenges in recent years and because of this we felt it was important for us to work together on something that would not only provide us with a positive challenge but would also benefit others.

“We are building a social media following for this journey and plan to engage our family and friends with special theme days where we dress in silly costumes on the treadmill, polls, videos and special events.

"We have already had a musicals, 80s, Harry Potter, Christmas, Wizard of Oz and blue themed day on the treadmill and have lots more to come. “We are making our own merchandise to sell to help increase our total and are running a raffle with some very generous prizes from local companies.

"We will be holding an open house for family and friends this month where we will invite guest walkers and promote our chosen charities.