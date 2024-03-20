Mums unite for charity: team of twenty-four tackles spring Wolf Run for Home-Start South Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

"We're a brilliant team of twenty-four embarking on the Wolf Run 10K on the 27th of April. For most of us, our first 10K obstacle race. From mud pits to climbing walls, we're ready to tackle it all to create a better future for the families Home-Start South Warwickshire supports," said Jemma Bonner, one of the team members.

The team, consisting of Kate, Jemma, Cora, Susie, Jen, Kate, Julie, Chris, Laura, Lisa, Sam, Sinead, Emma, Milly, Catriona, Bryony, Sarah, Jenny, Stacey, Helen, Georgina, Rachel, Sarah, and Angela, is driven by a shared commitment to support the charity dedicated to assisting vulnerable families with young children.

"I was once a Mum of two children under 2, and although I was lucky enough to have a wonderful family and support system in place, I still found it tough at times. So many families don’t have anyone to turn to, especially when their children are young," said Kate Melly, one of the team members. "That's why I wanted to get involved and raise money for Home-Start South Warwickshire. Their work is vital in providing support to families who may not have the same resources and network that I did.”

Home-Start South Warwickshire Wolf Run Team

The funds raised will go towards providing essential one to one home visiting support, resources, support networks and groups to young families with children under the age of five. Every stride, every obstacle conquered, and every drop of sweat shed by this determined team will contribute to providing vital assistance to those in need. By rallying together, they aim to give children a brighter future and create a lasting positive impact in their community.

You can join them in their journey by supporting their Wolf Run challenge. Your generosity will not only inspire them to push through every obstacle but will also make a tangible difference in the lives of families who rely on the invaluable support provided by Home-Start South Warwickshire.