Murder Mystery kicks off new calendar of live events at Wroxall Abbey near Warwick

The hotel will also be holding events later in the year – including a fireworks event and a ‘Breakfast with Santa’.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Diners with an appetite for intrigue are being invited to play sleuth as Wroxall Abbey announces the return of events to the hotel.

Read more: Southam company team to take on Snowdon climb to support baby hospice

The Victorian Mansion House near Warwick is the perfect setting for the first Murder Mystery Night, on October 28, heralding a line-up of events for the festive season.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diners with an appetite for intrigue are being invited to play sleuth as Wroxall Abbey announces the return of events to the hotel. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

Staged in collaboration with Murder International, guests will be invited to gather to celebrate the birth of a new ‘Coven of Fire and Light’.

Tickets are £119 per couple, inclusive of three-course dinner and Murder Mystery event or £199, to include three-course dinner and accommodation based on two people sharing.

Other events lined up at the hotel include a Bonfire Night Party on November 3, including fireworks display, food and entertainment, bouncy castle and a live DJ.

Dates for festive party nights and Breakfast With Santa have also been added to the calendar.

Diners with an appetite for intrigue are being invited to play sleuth as Wroxall Abbey announces the return events to the hotel. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

The gates open at 6.30pm, the bonfire is lit at 7.30pm and fireworks display starts at 8.15pm.

Tickets cost £17.50 for adults and £7.50 for children. Under fives are free. Or a family ticket, comprising two adults and two children, is £40.

All tickets are available to purchase via: www.wahotel.co.uk or on 01926 242330.

The events return ahead of a big year of investment for the hotel, including a new state-of-the-art spa and health club and renovation of the Courtyard Building to create an additional 24 bedrooms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since its takeover last September, the business has obtained a wedding licence and launched afternoon tea and Sunday lunch menus.

Most popular among the local community though is the reopening, after five years, of the 14th century church.

Managing director Paresh Thakkar said: “We’ve received a warm welcome from the local community since reopening our doors last year and are delighted to now further extend our offering with these new live themed events.