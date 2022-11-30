MURDER UPDATE: Man arrested on suspicion of assisting offender after stabbing in Rugby

36-year-old Rugby man arrested

A man was arrested in Rugby last night.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting in offender ​in connection with the death of a man in Rugby on Wednesday (23 November).

A 36-year-old man from the town was arrested last night (Tuesday). He is currently in police custody.

The arrest is in connection with an incident on Spring Street at around 7pm on Wednesday (November 23), in which a man in his 30s was found with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital where he sadly later died.

A 31-year-old man has been charged and a 37-year-old woman from Rugby has been arrested in connection with the same incident.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 310 of November 23. Information or dash-cam footage can also be given via the Warwickshire Police portal.