Muslims from Leamington pray for global peace at annual national conference

Members of Leamington’s Ahmadiyya Muslim community have prayed for global peace at an annual national convention.

More than 46,000 participants from more than 100 countries attended the three-day event at Hadeeqatul Mahdi in Alton from July 25 to 27.

The 59th Jalsa Salana event’s aim was to unite people under the themes of prayer, peace, and global solidarity.

His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the worldwide head and Fifth Caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, called on global leaders to end cycles of violence and choose dialogue over destruction.

Rizwan Hafeez, president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community branch of Leamington, said: “As the world fractures along political lines, our convention remains a beacon of Islamic values—of peace, mutual respect, and unwavering hope.

"We condemn all acts of violence and call on world leaders to rise above tribalism and work for lasting peace.

"The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community proves through its actions that peace is not a slogan—it is a service, lived daily through sacrifice and sincerity.”