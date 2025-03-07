Muslims in Leamington to host evening of ‘friendship, food and learning’ next weekend

Ahmadiyya Muslims in Leamington will host an evening ‘filled with food, friendship, and learning about the blessed month of Ramadan’ next weekend.

The Big Iftar will take place at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Centre, Riverside, on Saturday March 15 from 5pm.

The event will include guided mosque tours, an exhibition about Islamic teachings and the Holy Quran, Q&A sessions and a delicious meal.

There will also be fundraising for charities around Leamington and Coventry.

Donations can also be made at https://gofund.me/9a523cfd

Admission is free.