'My baby's lucky number is 7 - she was born on 7/7, weighing 7lb 7oz, in room 7!’ says Rugby mum

A Rugby mum says her baby's lucky number is seven - after she arrived on the 7th, in room seven, weighing 7lbs 7oz!

Laura Farrer, 38, and her husband, self-employed Danny, 43, even put a bet on two months before she went into labour.

The dad-to-be was convinced their baby would be born on July 7, weighing exactly 7lb 7oz.

But Laura was "shocked" when he was spot on - and she even gave birth to baby Gracie May in room number seven and says she's seen the number everywhere ever since.

Laura Farrar with husband Danny, son Jack and Gracie May at hospital.

The "bet" was just for fun, and no money exchanged hands - but Laura says she "wished" she'd put a real bet on, now.

Laura, a HR business partner from Rugby, said: “We just started noticing the number popping up, again and again.

“It was my husband speaking it into existence. It’s got to be her lucky number from now on.”

On Tuesday July 2, Laura was told by her midwife she’d need to be induced within days.

But when she arrived at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire, they said she’d need to wait six days for a space on the labour ward.

“As the days ticked on, we realised she was actually really close to being born on the 7th,” Laura said.

“We were called down to be induced at 8.30pm on Saturday 6.

“My waters broke at 10pm. She was born at 3am on Sunday 7.

“We’d waited nearly a week to have her - and now our prediction was coming true.”

Minutes later, Laura’s little girl weighed in at 7lbs 7oz.

"Even the midwife said 'no way'," she said.

As the days have gone by, Laura has noticed even more occurrences of the number seven in her daughter's birth story.

She was born on a Sunday - the seventh day of the week - and Laura has been in the labour ward for seven days, so far.

She said: “The nurse did a labour check at 7am that morning.

“As we were having a break, Danny rushed in to tell me we were in room seven.”

Laura says she was left “gobsmacked” by the pattern.