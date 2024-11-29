'My whole life fitted to one small suitcase' - Ukrainian refugee shares her story about moving to Warwickshire

A woman who moved to Warwickshire after seeking refuge in the UK following the outbreak of war in Ukraine has shared her story.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 850 residents in Warwickshire have opened their doors to people in need through the Homes for Ukraine scheme since its introduction in March 2022.

Among them is Yuliia, an aspiring Ukrainian fashion illustrator, whose journey from Ukraine to a new life in the UK is a story of resilience, hope, and the kindness of others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the war in Ukraine, Yuliia had recently started a job at a well-known art studio in Ukraine, working as an administrator in fashion illustration.

A woman who moved to Warwickshire after seeking refuge in the UK following the outbreak of war in Ukraine has shared her story.

However, everything changed on February 24, 2022, when war broke out.

Yuliia recalled: “Everyone was talking about the possibility of war, but I did not believe it until the last second.

On that morning, I was preparing to go to work when I received a message from my brother: 'Do not go anywhere, pack a small suitcase, and wait for me. The war has started in Ukraine.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In that moment, I realised that what mattered most was the safety of my family and myself, not the possessions I had. My whole life fitted to one small suitcase.”

Just hours after hearing the news, Yuliia made the decision to leave Ukraine and seek refuge in the UK. She connected with her sponsors through a post on Facebook.

She said: “It’s better to say that they found me and invited me to come. I must admit, I was scared to go to a different country and live with complete strangers. However, I believed that the UK government’s programme was something I could trust. Additionally, I was very happy that I knew English, as it helped me a lot.”

Yuliia’s transition to the UK was not without its challenges. After her arrival, she faced difficulties in adjusting to life in a new country and securing employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She continued: “I was lucky enough to find very good sponsors, who helped me a lot during my difficult job-searching process. I applied for many jobs, visited retail shops, and went into coffee shops to ask about vacancies.

"After two months of persistence, I finally found my first job in a local coffee shop.”

Throughout this time, Yuliia continued to follow her passion for art. Despite her demanding work schedule, she found the time to visit art galleries and even published her first book online aiming to help beginners learn the fundamentals of fashion illustration.

Having lived with her sponsors for almost two years, Yuliia now lives independently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also completed an online course in Design, gaining certification as a designer. "It was a challenging experience balancing work and study," she said, "but I did it, and I am proud of what I have achieved. The future is in my hands, and I am excited to see where it leads."

Yuliia encourages others to take every opportunity that comes their way, no matter how difficult it may seem.

She said concluded: “I hope my story will inspire someone to never give up and remember one thing; every rejection is a redirection to something even more beautiful that you can ever imagine.”

Cllr Sue Markham, portfolio holder for children and families said: “We are incredibly proud of our residents for their generosity and opening their homes and hearts to those in need.

"The Homes for Ukraine scheme is a perfect example of the kindness and compassion that defines our community.

“Yuliia and her family, along with many others, are a testament to the resilience and strength that our county stands for.

“Through the Homes for Ukraine scheme, hosts like Yuliia's sponsors provide not only a place to stay but also a sense of stability and support during what has been an incredibly difficult time for many.

"We continue to encourage others to join this network of compassionate hosts, just like Yuliia’s sponsors have done.

“I would like to personally thank Yuliia's sponsors for their kindness and for demonstrating the very best of Warwickshire.

"Their selfless support makes a real difference in the lives of those who have been forced to leave their homes. Yuliia’s journey is one of hope, and she, along with her sponsors, is a true example of what makes Warwickshire such a special place to live.”

To find out more information about offering a safe home to people fleeing Ukraine go to: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ukraine