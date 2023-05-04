Mystery lottery winner from Warwickshire says she will spend her money on something sentimental

The lucky woman, known only as Mrs A from Warwickshire, has won nearly £100,000

A mystery EuroMillions winner from Warwickshire has won nearly £100,000 on The National Lottery.

The lucky woman, known only as Mrs A from Warwickshire, matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on Tuesday April 18 and now plans to repair her engagement ring with her £98,100.40 winnings.

The lucky Warwickshire local played a Lucky Dip via the National Lottery app.

