Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters
1 hour ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
4 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
4 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
5 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
6 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time

Mystery lottery winner from Warwickshire says she will spend her money on something sentimental

The lucky woman, known only as Mrs A from Warwickshire, has won nearly £100,000

By The Newsroom
Published 4th May 2023, 13:35 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 13:35 BST

A mystery EuroMillions winner from Warwickshire has won nearly £100,000 on The National Lottery.

The lucky woman, known only as Mrs A from Warwickshire, matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on Tuesday April 18 and now plans to repair her engagement ring with her £98,100.40 winnings.

The lucky Warwickshire local played a Lucky Dip via the National Lottery app.

Most Popular
A mystery EuroMillions winner from Warwickshire has won nearly £100,000 on The National Lottery.A mystery EuroMillions winner from Warwickshire has won nearly £100,000 on The National Lottery.
A mystery EuroMillions winner from Warwickshire has won nearly £100,000 on The National Lottery.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What incredible news for Mrs. A for winning this fantastic prize, she can look forward to making amazing memories and getting that very important ring repaired.”

Related topics:Mystery lottery winnerWarwickshire