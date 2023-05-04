Mystery lottery winner from Warwickshire says she will spend her money on something sentimental

A mystery EuroMillions winner from Warwickshire has won nearly £100,000 on The National Lottery.
The lucky woman, known only as Mrs A from Warwickshire, matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on Tuesday April 18 and now plans to repair her engagement ring with her £98,100.40 winnings.
The lucky Warwickshire local played a Lucky Dip via the National Lottery app.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What incredible news for Mrs. A for winning this fantastic prize, she can look forward to making amazing memories and getting that very important ring repaired.”