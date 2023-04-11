Myton Hospices able to buy two 'Cuddle Beds' for Warwick and Coventry sites thanks to community donations

Warwick and Coventry hospices now have a Cuddle Bed each.

The Myton Hospices have been able to fund two ‘Cuddle Beds’ at their hospices thanks to the community’s support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cuddle Beds are a type of Hospice bed, folding out to enable a patient’s loved ones to lie alongside them.

The Myton Hospices have been able to buy two cuddle beds thanks to donations and fundraising by the community. Photo supplied

Over the festive period, Myton asked businesses, schools and communities to host ‘Festive Fun Days’ to raise the funds needed for a Cuddle Bed. This ranged from Christmas jumper days to Christmas quizzes, and bake sales to selling ‘reindeer food’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Donations were also pouring in from festive community fundraising too, with bucket collectors raising thousands at the Royal Spa Centre’s pantomime.

The Myton Hospices would like to thank Warwick District Council and the Royal Spa Centre for selecting Myton as their chosen Charity of the Year, their volunteers and everyone who donated at the shows. It would also like to thank everyone who organised, took part and donated to one of the ‘Festive Fun Days’.

Thanks to the efforts, Myton were able to raise the funds for a Cuddle Bed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Then Morrisons Foundation also donated the funds for another Cuddle Bed enabling the hospice to have one on each of their Inpatient Units at Coventry and Warwick.

Less than a week after the Cuddle Bed arrived at Warwick Myton Hospice it was being used by a patient and his young grandchildren – the family told staff how special it was to be able to capture some precious photos and have memories to last a lifetime.

Tracie Beechey, deputy ward manager at Warwick Myton Hospice said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the Morrisons Foundation and to all of our generous supporters who helped to fund two Cuddle Bed for our patients and their families.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"A Cuddle Bed can be expanded widthways so that families can knock down the physical barrier of being close to their loved one, they can lay next to each other and cuddle up without causing any discomfort.