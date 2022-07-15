Myton Hospices announces dates for its 'donation drive thru' in Warwick, Rugby and Coventry

To donate at the event, people with items drive up to the designated drop-off points where volunteers are on hand to help unload.

Previous ‘donation drive thru’ events have seen hundreds of supporters fill up their cars with donations and hand them over at the donation stations at Myton’s three hospices.

The Myton Hospices has announced new dates for its ‘donation drive thru’ events which are being held in Warwick, Rugby and Coventry. Photo supplied

Myton’s head of retail and trading, Ralph Beevers, said: “We were blown away by the amazing support, the number of people who came along to donate and the amazing goods they donated, which provide such an important source of income for our shops.

"Thank you so much to everyone who has already donated – we hope to enjoy similar success at our forthcoming drive-thru events.”

Here’s the upcoming dates:

~ Coventry Myton Hospice: August 20 from 10am to 1pm

~ Rugby Myton Support Hub: September 3 from 10am to 1pm

~ Warwick Myton Hospice: August 3 from 11am to 1pm and September 17 from 10am to 1pm

All donations must be good quality, saleable items such as clothes, shoes, accessories, unused toiletries, furniture and electrical items.

The charity says it cannot accept items that are damaged, broken or incomplete in any way and there are some items they cannot sell and in fact cost money to pay for their disposal. This includes upholstered items that do not carry the appropriate fire safety label.