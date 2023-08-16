Myton Hospices annual golf day to be held in support of charity's services across Warwickshire and Coventry

The Myton Golf Day will take place at Coventry Golf Club on Thursday September 14.

The Myton Golf Day 2022. Picture submitted.

The Myton Hospices charity will hold its annual fundraising golf day next month.

Funds raised by the event will go towards supporting the charity’s sites in Warwick, Rugby and Coventry as well as its other services which help people with life-limiting illnesses and their families across Warwickshire and Coventry.

Sponsored by InXpress Coventry, the event is the perfect chance for participants to take to the fairways with friends and colleagues, helping raise vital money to support the cause.

Entry costs £400 for a team of four, which includes a bacon roll and coffee on arrival, 18 holes of golf with a shotgun start at 1pm and a two-course prize presentation dinner with several awards up for grabs including nearest the pin and longest drive kindly sponsored by One Stop Balsall Common.

Back by popular demand for 2023 is the Hole in One competition, where a bumper prize of £10,000 will be up for grabs.

There will be two on-course refreshment stops and four buggies will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Giving players no excuse to blame dirty clubs – is the attendance of the fabulous Club Clean, who will be on-hand to give players’ irons a spruce up in return for a suggested donation.

Men’s, Ladies and mixed teams are welcome.