Myton Hospices need more volunteer drivers to help patients across Warwickshire

The Myton Hospices needs more volunteer drivers to help its patients across Warwickshire.

The drivers provide a vital lifeline to help people access the services available at the charity’s hospices in Warwick and Coventry as well as its Rugby Support Hub.

These services include counselling, wellbeing support, physiotherapy, complementary therapy and more.

The Myton Hospices need more volunteers drivers to help patients to use its services. Credit: Rowen Photography Limited.

The drivers transport patients to and from their homes to the hospice sites but the service is so much more than just a car journey.

It gives patients the chance to get out of their home, have a chat, see their neighbourhood, see the seasonal changes and feel in touch with their local communities.

Naomi Randell, volunteer co-ordinator at The Myton Hospices, said: “This highly flexible volunteering position is an opportunity to meet new people in your community, develop new skills and experiences, and contribute to the support we offer our patients and their families.

"We are excited to expand our team to ensure everyone who is in need of our support can access it when they need it most.”

Volunteers will need will need to be a competent, safe, driver with a full UK driving licence and have the use of a car.

Myton is looking for reliable and punctual individuals who are friendly, patient and good with people.