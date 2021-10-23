Myton Hospices' Santa Dash set to return to Leamington - accompanied by a day of activities, food and entertainment

The Myton Hospices is set to host its annual Santa Dash in Leamington in December and this year the event will be accompanied by a day of activities, food stalls and entertainment.

There will also be a pre-dash dance warm-up, a best dressed dog competition and prizes for Santa’s little helpers – anyone who raises over £50.

The event takes place on Sunday, December 12 at Victoria Park in Leamington and, as always, will feature a 5km run, jog or walk around the park – all beginning at 10am.

Supporters taking part in The Myton Hospice’s Santa Dash 2019. Photo supplied

Once supporters have completed the course, Santa and his reindeers will be making an appearance and an inflatable snow globe for photo opportunities will be set up.

There will also be food and refreshments – including the Myton drinks van – and musical performances by Rock Choir and Leamington Brass.

Clare Cropp, fundraising operations manager at Myton, is looking forward to the annual calendar highlight.

She said: “We’re so excited about Santa Dash 2021, it will be bigger and better than ever before and jam-packed with fun things for a great family day out.

“We are hoping to raise £35,000 from your Santa Dash sponsorship this year so we can continue providing our services to people with a life-limiting illness, and their families, over the festive period.

“And we hope as many people as possible will sign up, take part and enjoy a great day out in support of Myton.

“The environment is important to us at Myton, so everyone taking part will receive a medal made from recycled wood that can also be used as a Christmas tree decoration.”

Taking part in Myton’s Santa Dash costs £12.50 for adults until November 5 and £17.50 after, while children cost £6.