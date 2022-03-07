National conference on the future of education after the pandemic will be held in Warwick

A governing body behind three of Warwick's schools will be hosting a conference in the summer. Photo supplied

A national conference to discuss the future of education after the pandemic will be held in Warwick this summer.

Future Fwd is focused on the next generations and how how they can be 'the changemakers of tomorrow'.

The conference is a nationwide event for all educational sectors and is free to attend.

The first day of the conference will feature:

~ a 'Next Gen' panel interview

~ talks on curriculum, tech, industry and business, culture and entrepreneurship, including speakers from The Royal Shakespeare Company, the University of Warwick and Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

~ The evening features a reception at Warwick Castle, with discussions with pupil groups on the themes of the conference.

Day two of the conference will include:

~ a morning of discussion hubs to develop the ideas from day one and incorporate them into the future direction of education.

~ a Jubilee conference specifically for sixth formers

Future Fwd is being hosted by the Warwick Independent Schools Foundation, which is the governing body behind Warwick School, King's High School and Warwick Preparatory School.

Foundation principal, Richard Nicholson, said: “Society is navigating through a pandemic and post-pandemic era, with significant implications for education and the workplace.

"I believe schools must reflect these seismic changes in their approach to education, otherwise we will lose our relevance, and risk being disconnected from the communities we serve.

“With Future Fwd, our aim is to bring together passionate people, who want to listen to the Next Gen, and share powerful ideas to enable them to succeed.

"To help us in this journey we’ve curated a brilliant line up of inspiring speakers who we know will challenge and provoke thought and discussion.

"We have reimagined the conference format to reflect our key aims: inspiration, collaboration and innovation. We invite anyone who’s passionate about this area to register to join us."

Future Fwd will be run in partnership with the University of Warwick and Warwickshire College University Centre.

Rachel Sandby-Thomas CB, registrar at the University of Warwick said: “The themes of inspiration, innovation and collaboration resonate strongly with the University of Warwick’s DNA, in supporting and encouraging our young people to lead the way in making a better world.

"We very much welcome this initiative and are very pleased to be a part of it.”