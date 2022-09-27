A national conference to discuss the cost of living crisis will be held in Rugby on October 15.

Experts from the International Food Aid Network, Coventry University and national debt advice provider Clean Slate will be getting together with local organisations and concerned Rugbeians to discuss the impacts.

Organised by Rugby Constituency Labour Party, the conference, which is free to attend, is open to anyone with an interest in this problem regardless of their political affiliation.

Councillor Barbara Brown, who is also chair of Rugby CLP and will chair the conference, said: “We in the Rugby Labour Party are really concerned that the cost of living crisis is going to hit our communities hard.

"While those on the lowest incomes will be hit the hardest, none of us will be unaffected by the twin evils of food price inflation and spiralling energy costs.”

Councillor Alison Livesey added: “We realised there was very little going on locally to help people affected by the cost of living crisis and we hope that, as a result of this conference, we’ll be able to coordinate local provision to get the help to where it’s needed in the short term, but crucially also identify longer term, more sustainable solutions.

"Schemes like community agriculture and co-operative growing schemes enable community access to high quality sustainable food that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg! These kinds of projects also have other long-term benefits for those who participate in them such as improved mental and physical health and an opportunity to meet new friends of all ages.”

The keynote speaker at the conference will be Ian Byrne, MP for Liverpool West Derby who founded the Right to Food Campaign.

He said: "This is a humanitarian crisis requiring permanent solutions and we need systemic change so that all people might live with the opportunity of health, happiness and dignity."

