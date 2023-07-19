National Grid volunteers visit historic Warwick garden to lend a helping hand

Volunteers at the garden have been restoring it since 2014 and it is now a thriving garden once more growing fruit, vegetables and flowers for the community.

A team of volunteers from utility company National Grid recently went to a historic garden in Warwick to lend a helping hand.

The volunteers spent a day at Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden, which is just off Coventry Road.

National Grid volunteers Michelle Nankunda and Ricky Lopez helping out at Guy's Cliffe Walled Garden in Warwick. Photo supplied

The work formed part of the company’s ‘community programme’, which has become a regular event organised by Volunteering Matters.

On the day, volunteers took part in a range of jobs at the garden including work on newly constructed raised beds, lime-mortaring the old walls and moving manure.

Barry Meatyard, Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden's lime-mortaring specialist said: “The repointing they did on the walls was at least as good as any visiting group has done before and it was a pleasure to have them work with us.”

Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden was first established in the late 18th century and it was part of the Guys Cliffe estate and passed through many hands until it fell into disuse in the 1980s.

Restoration began in 2014 by a team of volunteers and is now a thriving garden once more growing fruit, vegetables and flowers for the community.