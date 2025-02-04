Nationwide restaurant chain Rudy's Pizza Napoletana to open branch in Leamington

Nationwide restaurant chain Rudy's Pizza Napoletana will open a new branch in Leamington town centre soon.

The branch will open in the spring at the spacious 3,638 sq ft unit in 108 The Parade which has approximately 90 covers for dining.

The new restaurant will create about 35 new jobs.

Those who are interested in applying can visit https://www.rudyspizza.co.uk/join-la-famiglia/

Since launching in 2015, Rudy’s has grown from one pizzeria in Manchester to 30 pizzerias nationwide.

The Leamington pizzeria will mark the chain’s fourth opening in the West Midlands.

Neal Bates of Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana, said: “We're super excited to announce the opening of our Leamington pizzeria, perfectly located for a spot of lunch mid-shop or an evening dinner in the centre of town.

Whatever the occasion, we’re here to provide a slice of Naples right here in Leamington.”

