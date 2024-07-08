Nationwide yoga business is set to open a new studio in Leamington next month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major yoga business is set to open a new studio in Leamington next month.

Located at Jephson Court in Tancred Close, the new Hotpod Yoga studio will formally open on Thursday August 8 under the ownership of Stacey Sheret, a full-time mum and qualified yoga teacher.

Stacey fell in love with Hotpod Yoga back in 2015 when she stumbled across it whilst living in Nottingham.

While she had tried other styles of yoga previously, nothing really captured her heart in the way Hotpod did with its heat, scents and sounds.

To celebrate the launch of the new studio, and welcome new people to the Hotpod concept, Stacey will be hosting a series of complimentary taster classes from August 8 to 11.

Stacey said: “Stacey said: “I fell in love with Hotpod Yoga after discovering it almost ten years ago and since then have been telling anyone and everyone about its amazing benefits.

"We are unlike anything you have been to before.

"Stepping into the pod will feel like a big warm hug.

“Everybody is welcome, no matter what level you are at, the class is accessible to all.

"I hope to make a real difference and be a place people will want to come to step away from their busy lives and to offer them a well deserved bit of escapism and peace for an hour to reset and replenish their minds and bodies.”