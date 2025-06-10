Natwest to shut its Leamington branch as part of wave of national closures

The Natwest branch in Leamington. Credit: Google Maps

Natwest bank is closing its Leamington branch in the coming months as part of a wave of closures nationally

The branch, at the Royal Priors shopping centre, has been open in the town for decades and its closure will be a big blow for local customers who will now have to do all of their banking online or by telephone.

Natwest is closing 55 bank branches in the coming months, adding to the 53 closures already slated for this year.

The branch in Stratford-upon-Avon is also listed among the closures.

Customers requiring in-person assistance can still access everyday services at any branch within the NatWest group. For instance, NatWest clients are welcome to use RBS branches and vice versa.

Sadly, Leamington’s branch of RBS closed several year ago.

Additionally, there is the option to check out a "mobile branch" service, where staff provide banking facilities in community locations on specific days.

Services available through mobile branches include depositing funds, cash withdrawals, and bill payments.

Post Office outlets also offer banking services such as cash deposits and withdrawals, balance enquiries, and cheque deposits.

A spokesman from NatWest said: "Over 80 per cent of our active current account holders now use our digital services and over 97 per cent of retail accounts with us are now opened online.

"Our customers appreciate the speed and convenience of digital banking for everyday transactions, and often, when it comes to making bigger, more complex decisions they value speaking to our skilled and experienced colleagues.

"Like any business, we strive to meet our customers' changing needs and expectations and we've been responding to the industry wide shift towards digital services by investing to broaden what customers can do themselves and to offer them greater personalisation.

"While we are increasingly engaging our customers digitally, our branch network remains important to us.

"We are also significantly investing in refreshing our network.

"We expect to invest over £20 million in our network across the UK in 2025 to improve customer service, enhance the look and feel of our branches, and reduce the environmental impact of our buildings, as well as continuing to invest in shared solutions like the Post Office and Banking Hubs.

"We will also provide temporary support for transitions to our new network in selected locations through our 12-week Community Pop-Ups."