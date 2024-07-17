Need to let off some steam? New 'rage room' opens its doors in Leamington

By Kirstie Smith
Published 17th Jul 2024, 11:07 BST
A new 'rage room' attraction where you can take out frustrations by smashing items has opened its doors between Leamington and Warwick.

Rage Rooms Leamington Spa opened earlier on July 6 on the Space Business Centre in Plato Close off Tachbrook Park Drive.

A rage room is a room where people can vent their frustration and anger by using an item such as a baseball bat to smash things ranging from crockery, glassware and electricals.

The owner of Rage Room Leamington Spa Lucy Bee. Photo by Mike BakerThe owner of Rage Room Leamington Spa Lucy Bee. Photo by Mike Baker
The Leamington Rage Room was set up by therapist Lucy Bee, who is also from Leamington.

Speaking about the inspiration for her new venture, the 43-year-old said: “Being a therapist I see so many people who supress emotions, and some who are even scared of them.

"I also developed my own methodology called a 'conscious coding', which relies on accepting and actually feeling emotions and allowing yourself to let go.

“The idea brewed as to how to do this.

Inside the new rage room. Photo by Mike BakerInside the new rage room. Photo by Mike Baker
"Then I was watching the Netflix series Workin’ Mom's and the therapist in that was super stressed and her mate took her to a rage room and she loved it.

"So, when the universe aligned, I went for it.”

Lucy added: “Since opening the response has been incredible – there’s been so much love and support.

"People get to smash pretty much anything and they can even bring their own stuff.

The owner of Rage Room Leamington Spa Lucy Bee. Photo by Mike BakerThe owner of Rage Room Leamington Spa Lucy Bee. Photo by Mike Baker
"This is a unique space that leaves people feel incredible.”

As well as providing an outlet for people, Lucy is also providing a new home for anyone wanting to get rid of smashable items.

She said: “I am always needing smashables. Crockery, mugs, glasses, ornaments, small furniture, electricals, vases – there’s very few things we can’t smash.

“If you have anything, the best way to get in touch is to message me through the Facebook page: Rage Rooms Leamington Spa or email: [email protected]”.

The new attraction caters for individuals, groups and parties and also has a shop where people can buy specially sourced items to smash.

There is also a ‘ceremonial’ smash on offer.

For more information about the rage room or to book a session go to: https://ragerooms-leamingtonspa.co.uk/

