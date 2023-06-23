Register
Network Rail volunteers work on award-winning gardens at Leamington Station

By Oliver Williams
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 15:42 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 15:42 BST

Volunteers from Network Rail have helped a community group in its work on the award-winning gardens at Leamington Station.

The rail company employees helped members of the Friends of Leamington Station tend to maintain the gardens.

Network Rail employees and members of the Friends of Leamington Station worked on the station's gardens together this week. Picture supplied.Network Rail employees and members of the Friends of Leamington Station worked on the station's gardens together this week. Picture supplied.
Network Rail employees and members of the Friends of Leamington Station worked on the station's gardens together this week. Picture supplied.
The gardens were rated as ‘outstanding’ as part of The Royal Horticultural Society and Heart of England in Bloom’s annual It’s Your Neighbourhood Awards last year.

