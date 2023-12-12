A new 20 miles per hour (mph) speed limit is to be rolled out through the centre of Southam with funding from HS2.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warwickshire County Council has approved the cut from 30 mph through the main shopping area in the town in order to boost road safety.

It will be implemented on Oxford Street through Market Hill and High Street into Coventry Street as well as peeling slightly into four side roads that feed into the main route – Park Lane, Daventry Street, Meadow Road and Welsh Road West.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is one of 25 schemes being funded as part of the mitigation measures for the HS2 project across the county with the council’s Traffic & Road Safety Team putting it forward to the HS2 Board.

A new 20 miles per hour (mph) speed limit is to be rolled out through the centre of Southam with funding from HS2.

In its statement of reasons, the authority said the change “should have the effect of slowing motorists down to assist turning traffic in and out of the side roads, preserve visibility and thus aid road safety”.

One objection to the plans came forward from a Southam resident who said: “Drivers who drive responsibly will continue to do so. Drivers who drive irresponsibly will continue with their bad habits regardless of any lower speed limit.”

They also questioned how a 20 mph limit could be enforced in practice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Council officer Mike McDonnell acknowledged the resident’s view “may have merit” but argued that was “not sufficient grounds to change or vary the proposal”.

The objection meant the final decision had to be signed off by Councillor Jan Matecki (Con, Budbrooke & Bishop’s Tachbrook), the county’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, a process that was completed on Monday (December 11).

The move received support from Southam Town Council – although they wanted to see a wider rollout.

It was suggested the new limit should be extended as far as Tollgate Road to manage traffic to Southam St James Academy, further along Welsh Road West to do the same by Southam College and Southam Primary School, further along Park Lane and St James Road to consider schools, nurseries and play areas, on Bull Street through to Daventry Road with regard to St Mary’s Primary School, on Oxford Street through to Banbury Road and on Warwick Road through to Abbey Lane.