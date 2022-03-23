New 450-home development in Warwick will be launched soon

A new 450-home development in Warwick is set to be launched soon.

Taylor Wimpey is due to launch of its new development, The Asps, this spring.

The Asps is made up of 450 one to five bedroom homes, 40 per cent of which will be classed as 'affordable housing'.

A computer generated street scene of The Asps in Warwick. Image provided by Taylor Wimpey

The developer said there will also be a landscaped parkland.

Ben Walker, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said: “We’re really excited to announce that we’ll be releasing the first homes for sale at The Asps at the end of May.

“We’ll be launching The Asps remotely at first and anyone interested in a new home at the development can register their interest online to make sure they are kept up to date with the latest information ahead of the launch.

"You can book an appointment to speak to our sales team who will be on hand to help you find your dream home and answer any questions you have.”

The Asps can be found off Banbury Road and will be launching remotely at first and a sales office is expected to open in late autumn.