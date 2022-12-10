Construction will soon start on 17 brand-new energy efficient new homes in Cubbington.
Warwick District Council’s (WDC) programme of council house building is continuing with the redevelopment of the former Waverley Riding Stables in the village.
The houses, which will all be built by council contractor Speller Metcalfe (Malvern), will include air source heat pumps, solar panels and electric vehicle charging points.
Seven of the properties will be affordable homes.
This development is part of a wider strategy by WDC to significantly boost the direct provision of affordable homes in conjunction with a range of construction partners across the district and is a critical component to enable local people to continue living within the district, whilst also making use of brownfield land.
WDC’s portfolio holder for housing Councillor Jan Matecki said: “We’re very pleased to see that construction is getting underway on this site, providing valuable and essential housing, including affordable homes.
"This is a great location and provides a great opportunity for young people and those with families to either relocate to or stay in this area.”
Mark Eaton, living director at Speller Metcalfe, added: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with WDC to deliver one of their first housing projects.
"Not only will this provide much needed housing for Warwickshire residents, but the council’s commitment to creating net zero homes will have a lasting, positive impact on home owners and residents by keeping energy bills down in a time where cost of living is on the minds of many.”