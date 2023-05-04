New all-year round community hub event is launched at church in Kenilworth

After the success of the Winter Hub volunteers for the St Vincent de Paul Society decided to hold social gatherings for people of all ages at St Francis of Assisi church on a weekly basis throughout 2023 and beyond

More than 40 Kenilworth residents and volunteers came together last week for the official launch of the town’s new Community Warm Hub at St Francis of Assisi church.

Delicious free scones, cakes and home made sausage rolls were all on the menu and everyone was delighted that the previous Winter Hub had now become a permanent year round social event in the heart of Kenilworth.

Thanks to the dedicated volunteers from Kenilworth’s St Vincent de Paul Society (SVP), the Warm Hub will continue to offer free refreshments, crafts, board games and books for all ages - as well as visits from a wide range of community services and other organisations.

Residents and volunteers from St Vincent de Paul Society (Kenilworth) celebrating the launch of their new Community Warm Hub with (front L-R) Sue Greenway (WRCC Warm Hubs) and Pauline Hayward (Compassionate Kenilworth). Picture supplied.

Previous visitors have included police, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, Cadent Gas- which supports the Warm Hubs project - and the British Motor Museum.

Those attending will also still be able to get information on energy saving tips, home safety and access to other help they may need with the cost of living.

Sheila MacMahon from SVP Kenilworth said the launch of the hub was “very much a team effort” thanking Warwickshire Rural Community Council for its ongoing support and advice, volunteers from Compassionate Kenilworth, Father Kevin Hooper and the parish for providing the venue free of charge, Warwick District Council for a “generous cost of living grant”

The sessions will take place at the church in Warwick Road every Tuesday from 10am to noon.

Jackie Holcroft, WRCC’s Warm Hubs manager, said: “Congratulations to all the Kenilworth SVP team on the launch of their Community Warm Hub.

"Hubs like these have an important part to play all year round – people need safe, inclusive ‘happy places’ where they know they’ll be warmly welcomed and feel part of a community.

"We’re delighted to welcome Kenilworth to our growing network of Warm Hubs across Warwickshire and Solihull.”

For more information about the Kenilworth Warm Hub email [email protected]

For more information about WRCC’s Warm Hubs project, visit www.wrccrural.org.uk/wrcc-warm-hubs